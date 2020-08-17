Supercars legend Murphy backs controversial tyre rules

The series has actually utilized both the soft and tough substance Dunlops at the last 2 occasions, with a minimal allowance, especially of the soft, successfully requiring motorists to pick in between races.

As an outcome there’s been 6 various winners from the 6 races, with Sydney Motorsport Park especially unforeseeable, Scott McLaughlin, Nick Percat and Jack Le Brocq sharing the spoils.

Lower tyre destruction in Darwin last weekend suggested tyre condition was less prominent than it remained in Sydney, nevertheless the rules did still assistance Anton De Pasquale to a very first win on the Saturday, the Erebus chauffeur signed up with on the podium by James Courtney and Scott Pye.

While certainly interesting, the rules have actually divided paddock viewpoint with some declaring the racing is too contrived.

Star driver-turned-TV expert Murphy is having none of that, nevertheless, the four-time Bathurst 1000 winner informing the Parked Up podcast that he’s a huge fan of the brand-new rules.

“The guys that dominate every single weekend, they’re not going to be overly happy with it because they’re not able to gather as many trophies,” statedMurphy “They probably feel that it’s being manipulated a little bit.

“But sitting in the house, and if I remove my work hat and my participation with Supercars, I believe it’s great. I’m a big supporter. I’ve been a big …