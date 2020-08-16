Supercars explains Whincup penalty decision

Whincup was associated with a pitlane scuffle with Fabian Coulthard in a tensely-contested last heat of the Darwin Triple Crown, the previous leaving his bay right as the latter was getting here in the bay in front.

As an outcome Coulthard was required to brake as he differed the quick lane, the set still making light contact in spite of the Kiwi’s intervention.

However, unlike Saturday’s race when Whincup was punished for being launched into the side of Anton De Pasquale, the seven-time series champ left sanction for the Coulthard contact.

That was in spite of the occurrence being examined by authorities both at the time, and once again after the race at the demand of DJR Team Penske.

According to DSA Baird, the essential distinction in between the 2 Whincup occurrences was that Coulthard was currently switching off the quick lane.

The pit release guidelines particularly mention that ‘a vehicle being launched from its pit bay need to pave the way to a vehicle currently entirely in the quick lane’.

“There’s a distinction in between a vehicle taking a trip down the fastlane and a vehicle entering into its pitbox,” Baird informed the authorities Supercars site.

“If you check out the guideline, the paragraph in there about a risky release connects to a vehicle being entirely in the quick lane.

“[During the race] we needed to make a decision with the offered video and reports from …