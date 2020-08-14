Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

After being pressed back a week, the preliminary of a four-week long northern swing for Supercars will happen in the Top End this weekend.

The Triple Crown will include 3 brief, sharp sprint races, each simply 110 kilometres in length– the quickest we have actually seen considering that the resumption of the 2020 season.

Qualifying for those 3 races will efficiently be held over 5 sessions, beginning with a three-part format for Saturday’s opener.

There will be 2 10- minute knock-out sessions, followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

While the blended tire substance guidelines remain in play, there has actually been a tweak– all chauffeurs have to utilize the tough Dunlops throughout the 3 parts of Saturday’s qualifying.

On Sunday there will be 2 conventional qualifying sessions for the 2 races, with chauffeurs complimentary to select their tire substance.

When is receiving the Darwin Triple Crown?

Qualifying for Saturday’s race will begin at 1: 35 pm AEST, with the very best 15 chauffeurs heading into the Top 15 Shootout while the other 9 cars and trucks will be locked into their beginning position.

On Sunday the 2 race grids will be figured out by a set of 10- minute sessions.

Saturday 14 th August 2020