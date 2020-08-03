Supercars Darwin travel pushed back to Tuesday

Supercars invested the weekend in important talks with health authorities in the Northern Territory, after they stated the City of Brisbane a COVID-19 location on Friday night.

That linked the similarity Triple Eight Race Engineering, which is based in the Brisbane suburban area of Banyo, and series leader Scott McLaughlin, who resides in the Queensland state capital.

Affected workers were vacated location locations on Friday night, prior to Supercars brokered an offer that’s set to see the Hidden Valley double-header proceed as prepared over the next 2 weekends.

Motorsport com comprehends group transporters have actually currently left south-east Queensland for the Territory, nevertheless a charter flight that was arranged to leave this evening with most of workers has actually been pushed back to tomorrow.

Supercars is yet to officially verify that the rounds are going on, its only authorities referral to the NT regulation a declaration of recognition released on Friday night.

Drivers and group workers were informed on Saturday to limitation social networks usage and to direct any concerns from journalism back to Supercars.

The NT’s location statement for Brisbane followed news recently that 2 returning visitors supposedly stopped working to inform authorities they had actually just recently remained in Melbourne, and were active in the neighborhood for a number of days …