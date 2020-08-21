Supercars Darwin SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Supercars action continues in the Top End this weekend, with the Darwin SuperSprint to complete the double-header.

Like the Triple Crown, the SuperSprint will include 3 brief, sharp sprint races, each simply 110 kilometres in length.

Qualifying for those 3 races will efficiently be held over 5 sessions, beginning with a three-part format for Saturday’s opener.

There will be 2 10-minute knock-out sessions, followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

On Sunday there will be 2 conventional qualifying sessions for the 2 races.

The significant modification for this weekend is the tire allotment, with just the soft substance Dunlops available. Each chauffeur will have 20 brand-new tires at their disposal from completion of Practice 2 onwards.

When is getting approved for the Darwin SuperSprint?

The Supercars action has actually been moved previously in the day on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Saturday’s qualifying will start at 11:55 am AEST time, culminating in a Top 15 Shootout that’s arranged to start at 12:30 pm AEST.

It’s an even previously start on Sunday, with the 2 10-minute sessions beginning at 10:50 am and 11:05 am AEST respectively.

Saturday 22nd August 2020

Qualifying 1: 11:55 -12:05 AEST (11:25 -11:35 regional)

Qualifying 2: 12:10 -12:20 AEST (11:40 -11:50 regional)

Top 15 Shootout: 12:30 -13:00 AEST (12:00 -12:30 regional)

Sunday …