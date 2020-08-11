Supercars clarifies Darwin ticket info after postponements

The Aussie series was set up to run a double-header over the August 8-9 and August 15-16 weekends, just for a late curveball in the kind of a Queensland border regulation to trigger a week-long post ponement of the very first occasion.

There was then a proposition to stage the 2nd leg midweek, and maybe even under lights, nevertheless Supercars has today validated that it too has actually been pressed back a whole week.

That implies the Darwin Triple Crown will now occur on August 15-16 and the Darwin SuperSprint on August 22-23

With no neighborhood COVID-19 transmission in the Northern Territory, which implies a crowd allowance of 4500 viewers each day, Supercars has actually now clarified ticketing info for those that have actually currently bought passes for the initial dates.

2020 Darwin Triple Crown and Darwin SuperSprint ticket info