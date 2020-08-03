Supercars champion could be crowned at Bathurst

There are consistent rumours that the series could rush through the rest of its 2020 schedule, keeping the Victorian groups in exile longer than very first prepared however ending the season at the Bathurst 1000.

That strategy would likely consist of Townsville ending up being a double-header as anticipated, and possibly another double-header at Queensland Raceway in September ahead of the Bathurst 1000 in early October.

Even if the QR double-header didn’t concern fulfillment, the present verified schedule would enable Supercars to crown its series winner, and Motorsport Australia to crown the Australian Touring Car Champion.

According to Motorsport Australia, the International Sporting Code does not define a minimum variety of rounds for an International Series like Supercars, which indicates the series champion can be crowned regardless.

The ATCC, which is granted by Motorsport Australia together with the Supercars title, has a requirement of at least 6 rounds held throughout at least 4 states and areas.

Should the Darwin double-header go on as presently prepared, and provided the Albert Park round technically counted since certifying happened on the Thursday night, the present schedule would cover 5 states and areas by Bathurst.

That’s South Australia (Adelaide), Victoria (Albert Park), New South Wales (Sydney …