Superboost WiFi Extender,WiFi Repeater Wireless Signal Booster,2.4G Network WiFi Booster,300Mbps WiFi Access Point,Easy Set-Up,Internet Booster Wireless Range Extender



Price: $21.98

(as of Aug 09,2020 08:15:52 UTC – Details)



Q&A

Q1. What is the wifi speed of this repeater?

A1. The speed depends on the primary router. If your router is dual-band 2.4G and 5G wifi signals, this mode repeater can only receive 2.4G wifi signals and provide 2.4G wifi speed.

Q2. Can’t I connect to the Internet after the setup is complete?

A2. Please check that the password you entered is the same as

the router and check if it contains special characters, such as ~! @#$ %% ^&*(). If yes, please change your router password. The repeater does not recognize special characters. Q3. How to reset the repeater?

A3. Please press and hold the reset button for 10 seconds while the power is on. ( NOT WPS button, reset button on the side)

Specification:

Working temperature: 0oC–40oC

Storage temperature: 10oC–70oC

Voltage: 110V-240V

Support for 2.4 GHz WLAN networks using WPA2, WPA and WEP (128/64) for maximum WLAN

Safety distance: 300m outdoor, indoor 100m (with actual environment)

Qucik settings to freely enjoy wireless Internet access:

1. Plug the unit into a power outlet. Wait until you see the green WPS indicator blinks steadily

2. On your phone/tablet/laptop, connect to the wireless network named ?Wifi-Repeater? (not your existing Wifi)

3. Go to the website and enter 192.168.10.1 (not placed in the browser)

4. Log in. Username and password are both “admin”

5. Click on “Repeer” (under the wizard)

6. Select an existing Wifi network and click on “Apply”

7. Change the Repeater SSID (name) and the security key that

exactly matches the SSID and password of your Wifi network.

Home WiFi extender – Add Repeater to any existing Wireless Router network to instantly increase WiFi coverage throughout any home. Just plug repeater into any wall outlet and follow the steps on the repeater app.

WiFi extender wall plug-in – Designed to expand your existing repeater mesh WiFi system, Repeater simply plug into any outlet. Perfect for kitchens, hallways, and bedrooms. With built-in dual antenna, the repeater will extend the wireless routing signal to the current area, and has a transmission rate of 300Mbps

Portable WiFi extender – You only need to insert the network cable that has been connected to the network port of the repeater to convert the wired to wireless use. Plug and play without setting. Such as hotels, apartments, rental houses,shops, offices, sharing broadband with neighbors, etc.

Mesh network – Plug the repeater into any wall outlet WiFi systems leverage multiple access points to create a mesh network to provide your home with incredibly reliable internet, all on a single system.

Say goodbye to the messy network cable network-bridge the repeater with the wireless router and place it on the wall socket of the area where you want to enhance the WIFI signal reception. Without the need to lay the network cable, a wireless access point will be added to the area. You can add as many as you want Number of WI-FI extender