Superboost WiFi Extender Signal Booster Long Range up to 2500 FT, 300 MBPS Wireless Internet Amplifier – Covers 15 Devices with 2 External Advanced Antennas, 5 Working Modes, LAN/Ethernet (Black)



Price: $39.95

(as of Jul 14,2020 23:32:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Extra ethernet port

Newer 2020 model

Extend wifi signal anywhere

✅ NO MORE DEAD ZONES: Extend your wireless network coverage to up to 2500 square feet for approximately 15 devices, including streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, or with HD video. Universally compatible.

✅ 5 DIFFERENT MODES: The Wi-Fi extender functions in 1) Wireless Router Mode; 2) Repeater Mode; 3) Client Mode; 4) Access Point Mode; and 5) Wisp Client Router Mode. Side Reset button helps you easily reset your connection when necessary.

✅ FAST, STRONG, STABLE SIGNAL: The high-performance 300 MBPS and 2.4 GHz processor can cover your most demanding devices including notebooks, tablets, IP cameras, speakers, cell phones and IOT devices.

✅ FEEL SECURE: With overvoltage protection and WEP/WPA/WPA2 security protection, you know the devices in your home or office have the best protection. Minimal interference between devices and easy to read LED indicator lights.

✅ PLUG AND PLAY CONNECTION: Just press the WPS button to connect to your router. Connect your LAN and Ethernet cables by plugging them directly into the extender ports. One button and you’re done!