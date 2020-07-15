Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Gaming icons clash in the ultimate brawl you can play anytime, anywhere Smash rivals off the stage as new characters Simon Belmont and King K. Rool join Inkling, Ridley, and every fighter in Super Smash Bros. history. Enjoy enhanced speed and combat at new stages based on the Castlevania series, Super Mario Odyssey, and more

Having trouble choosing a stage? Then select the Stage Morph option to transform one stage into another while battling—a series first Plus, new echo fighters Dark Samus, Richter Belmont, and Chrom join the battle. Whether you play locally or online, savor the faster combat, new attacks, and new defensive options, like a perfect shield. Jam out to 900 different music compositions and go 1-on-1 with a friend, hold a 4-player free-for-all, kick it up to 8-player battles and more Feel free to bust out your GameCube controllers—legendary couch competitions await—or play together anytime, anywhere Genre action and fighting.

Challenge others anytime, anywhere, whether you’re on the couch or on the go

Play any way you want—locally, online, in TV mode, Tabletop mode, Handheld mode, or even with GameCube Controllers

Fight faster and smarter with new and returning techniques, like the perfect shield and directional air dodge

Face off in 2-4 player battles, or play against the computer