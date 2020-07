Price: $69.95 - $59.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 18:29:19 UTC – Details)



Super Smash Bros

New fighters, new stages and every fighter ever featured in the series EVER

Elevate the Super Smash Bros. experience to new heights with faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options

Hold a 4-player free-for-all, or kick it up to 8-player battles

Compatible with Nintendo Switch only