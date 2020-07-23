Super Small Mini Smartphone 3G Dual SIM Mobile Phone 1GB RAM 8GB ROM 5.0MP Quad Core Dual Standby Unlocked Children Phone Pocket Cellphone (Black)



Price: $88.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 16:05:10 UTC – Details)



Display Size:2.4 Inch

Unlock Phones:Yes

Display Resolution:480X320

Operation System:Android

Battery Capacity(mAh):600mAh(super)

Language:Spanish,Italian,Turkish,Russian,English,Portuguese, German, French, etc

Thickness:Slim(9mm-10mm)

Feature:MP3 Playback,Video

Player,GPRS,Touchscreen,Memory card slots, FM Radio, Message, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Front Camera, Gravity Response, E-mail

Front Camera:2MP

Back Camera:5.0MP

RAM:1G

ROM:8G

Cellular:GSM/WCDMA

GSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz

WCDMA:850/2100MHz

SIM Card Quantity:Dual SIM Cards

Size:87*42*9.9mm

Super Mini Smartphone : 2.4 inch you can put it in your wallet it is very portable

Screen Size:2.4″ 16:9 iphone nano Screen.Resolution:240*432

All under control by single hand.Very suitable for our palm,makes you feel comfortable from all sides due to the high tech artwork and precise design

CPU:MTK6580 Quad Core 1.3GHz.1GB RAM 8GB ROM Battery:600mAh li-polymer battery