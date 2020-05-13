Super Simeen cut for Pouliches | Racing News

Simeen booked her ticket for subsequent month’s Poule d’Essai des Pouliches with a last-to-first win within the Prix de la Pistole at Chantilly on Wednesday.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, Simeen was unbeaten in two juvenile begins however was taking a step up in firm on this mile warmth.

However, she prevailed in type, with Soumillon content material to sit down in the back of the six-runner area earlier than switching broad to ship Simeen within the closing furlong.

The Lope De Vega filly wanted solely the minimal of encouragement to get her head in entrance on the line, beating Golden Crown by a brief neck.

Betfair make Simeen the 5-1 second favorite for subsequent month’s fillies’ Classic behind Tropbeau, who was a winner at ParisLongchamp on Monday.

George Rimaud, supervisor of proprietor the Aga Khan’s French studs, stated: “Obviously I wasn’t there, however I’ve spoken to her coach, he was very pleased together with her run and she’s going to now be aimed on the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches in three weeks’ time on June 1.

“We’re very pleased, she’s still unbeaten and she seemed to have an easy win today. We couldn’t expect anything better, so we are pleased.”

French racing solely resumed on Monday following the coronavirus shutdown, with strict hygiene measures and restricted personnel in place at each observe.

Rimaud is happy to see the game rapidly adapt to the brand new protocols, including: “The most essential factor for everybody was to get racing again on.

“It’s been well organised and well managed. It’s been three days now and there have been no issues.”

Wooded confirmed his rivals a clear pair of heels as he ran out a complete winner of the Prix Texanita.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, Wooded had received one in all his 4 juvenile outings however confirmed loads of promise in inserting twice at Group Three degree.

The Wootton Bassett colt returned in that class, with Pierre-Charles Boudot sticking with the larger group on the far aspect of the observe as two of the 13 runners opted to race up the stands aspect.

My Love’s Passion headed that duo and he was in entrance early within the six-furlong warmth till Wooded got here with a robust problem and kicked on to win by three and a half lengths from Alocasia, with My Love’s Passion in third.

Boudot had earlier struck on Hurricane Ivor, who made a totally spectacular return to motion when making each yard within the Prix des Veneurs.

Fabrice Chappet’s cost ran out a seven-and-a-half-length winner at this observe on his debut final May earlier than ending properly overwhelmed when despatched off favorite for a Group Three warmth subsequent time.

Off the observe since that outing final June, Hurricane Ivor shrugged off his prolonged absence as he broke sharply and proceeded to set the gallop over six furlongs.

He had loads of his rivals in hassle with a few furlongs to run and finally pulled three and a half lengths clear on the line.