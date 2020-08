Codie Taylor led the Crusaders to another Super Rugby title

The Crusaders control our team of the week after their title-clinching win over the Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Hurricanes, Rebels and Waratahs gamers likewise include, in addition to a physically-dominant Highlanders flanker.

15 Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

Barrett set the tone early on with a huge deal with on Chiefs fly-half Kaleb Trask and his impact grew as the video game advanced.