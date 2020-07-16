Super Rugby AU team news | Rugby Union News





Michael Hooper would have been a key man again for the Waratahs in their Super Rugby AU clash vs the Brumbies

All the team news before another week-end of Super Rugby AU in Australia, as the Reds face Western Force and Waratahs host Brumbies, all live on Sky Sports.

The Super Rugby AU teams have been in round three and there are a few big changes across the four teams playing this week-end.

Friday: Reds vs Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane



The Reds’ second-row depth will undoubtedly be tested from the Force with Angus Blyth (shoulder) eliminated of Friday night’s match.

Usual flanker Angus Scott-Young will begin in the next row in Blyth’s place alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Chris Feauai-Sautia will start on the wing with Jock Campbell shifting to full-back and Bryce Hegarty back once again to the bench.

Front-rower Jack Straker and forward Ryan Smith will come onto the bench for potential debuts from the Force.

The Force have kept their 23 relatively stable, bringing Ollie Atkins onto the bench for Johan Bardoul in the only change to the matchday squad.

Reds: 15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Filipo Daugunu, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Tate McDermott; 1 Harry Hoopert, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 6 Liam Wright (c), 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Dane Zander, 18 Jack Straker, 19 Ryan Smith, 20 Tuaina Taii Tualima, 21 Scott Malolua, 22 Josh Flook, 23 Bryce Hegarty.

Western Force: 15 Jack McGregor, 14 Byron Ralston, 13 Marcel Brache, 12 Nick Jooste, 11 Brad Lacey, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ian Prior; 1 Angus Wagner, 2 Feleti Kaitu’u, 3 Kieran Longbottom, 4 Jeremy Thrush, 5 Fergus Lee Warner, 6 Henry Stowers, 7 Tevin Ferris, 8 Brynard Stander.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Chris Heiberg, 18 Greg Holmes, 19 Ollie Atkins, 20 Ollie Callan, 21 Jacob Abel, 22 Henry Taefu, 23 Kyle Godwin.

Saturday: Waratahs vs Brumbies, ANZ Stadium, Sydney



For Saturday’s clash, Karmichael Hunt has been elevated to the starting side for the Waratahs’ clash with the Brumbies after a superb cameo off the bench against the Force.

He will make at inside-centre, triggering a backline reshuffle with Joey Walton pushing to 13, Alex Newsome moving onto the wing and rookie Mark Nawaqanitawase coming onto the bench.

In the pack, Wallaby prop Tom Robertson comes into a new-look front row after four months out with a right back injury.

Tom Horton will have his first Super Rugby start at hooker, pushing Robbie Abel to the bench, while Angus Bell will even begin one of the replacements.

Jack Dempsey makes his return to the starting XV after fourteen days coming off the bench, swapping with youngster Will Harris.

Full-back Tom Banks could be the major inclusion for the Brumbies in the only change to their 23. Banks has missed the initial round with stress fractures in his foot and his reunite will be a big boost for the ACT side.

Waratahs: 15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Joey Walton, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Mitch Short; 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Tom Horton, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 4 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons (c), 6 Lachlan Swinton, 7 Michael Hooper, 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Angus Bell, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Will Harris, 21 Michael McDonald, 22 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 23 Ben Donaldson.

Brumbies: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Joe Powell; 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4 Darcy Swain, 5 Murray Douglas, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Tom Cusack, 8 Pete Samu.

Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Tom Ross, 19 Lachlan McCaffrey, 20 Will Miller, 21 Issak Fines, 22 Bayley Kuenzle, 23 Mack Hansen.