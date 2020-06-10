Super Rugby AU competition to start on July 3 | Rugby Union News





Michael Hooper of the Waratahs will likely be among the many gamers due to function within the Australia-based competition

Rugby union in Australia will return subsequent month will a new-look home competition that includes 4 of the nation’s Super Rugby sides.

The Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs will open the schedule on the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 3, with Canberra internet hosting the Brumbies and Melbourne a day later whereas Perth-based Western Force have a first-round bye.

The competition will see groups, who will all start on zero factors after the Super Rugby was shutdown after seven rounds in March, play one another twice every earlier than a two-week play-off sequence, culminating in a September 19 Grand Final.

“Our focus is now back where it should be, getting … Super Rugby AU up and running next month and watching our five Australian teams go head-to-head in week after week of Aussie derby action,” Rugby Australia [RA] interim CEO Rob Clarke stated.

Australia will turn into the second nation to resume skilled rugby after the coronavirus shutdown, with New Zealand set to open “Super Rugby Aotearoa” this weekend, with dwell protection on Sky Sports.

RA confirmed Super Rugby had been “abandoned for 2020”.

South Africa’s Super Rugby groups are anticipated to play in a home-based competition however Argentina’s Jaguares and the Tokyo-based Sunwolves face an unsure future.

“The decision around the Jaguares was largely taken out of our hands with the country’s travel ban being extended until 1st September 2020,” Super Rugby’s governing physique SANZAAR stated.

The Australia-based competition, which is able to happen at closed venues pending authorities recommendation on permitting spectators, will likely be a fine addition for RA, which has battled to stave off a monetary disaster exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.