Super Rugby Aotearoa team guide | Rugby Union News





Dan Carter (R) and Beauden Barrett run by means of drills throughout a coaching session at Blues HQ

Super Rugby Aotearoa is a 10-week competitors involving New Zealand’s 5 Super Rugby golf equipment – the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders – enjoying one another residence and away.

The competitors was developed with the approval of the New Zealand Government and in session with Sanzaar after the 2020 Super Rugby season was suspended on 15 March attributable to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event has been boosted by the information that New Zealand has no present instances of Covid-19 and has not recorded a brand new an infection in 18 days and there shall be no restrict of crowd measurement.

The determination of the New Zealand authorities to drop all restrictions on the scale of public gatherings means social distancing is not required and sports activities can happen in full stadiums.

With bumper crowds anticipated, we check out how the groups are positioned heading into the competitors.

The Blues

The headlines might have been dominated by the Blues, however can they ship?

The signing of Dan Carter was the most recent coup for the Auckland-based facet who will definitely have a goal on their backs heading into the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Carter, 38, will in all probability not function till spherical 4 of the event, however his expertise will do wonders for the Blues squad.

They might not have received the common Super Rugby trophy since 2003 however earlier than the event was suspended, the Blues have been flying excessive.

Joe Marchant is a part of a potent Blues backline

A serious subject for them has been their incapacity to beat the opposite New Zealand franchises and so they have been on an unacceptable 25-match shedding streak away to the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Highlanders and the Chiefs.

However, in 2020 they’ve received 5 of their seven video games – together with a win over the Hurricanes in Wellington to finish that shedding streak – and have been second on the New Zealand convention.

The Blues have gotten some severe depth at fly-half with Carter and Beauden Barrett who convey a star high quality, in addition to Otere Black additionally in rivalry.

The Blues backline is spectacular with loads of choices together with Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke and Joe Marchant who will relish the distinctive playmaking expertise of Barrett and Carter. Also look out for winger Mark Telea who has been on hearth for them this season.

Patrick Tuipulotu leads from the entrance for the Blues

The forwards have a job to ensure they safe sufficient ball to permit their backs to assault and have proven they’re up for the duty.

Ably led by lock Patrick Tuipulotu, Blues followers have cause to be excited heading into the competitors.

BLUES SQUAD: Alex Hodgman, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Sione Mafileo, Marcel Renata, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, James Parsons, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Josh Goodhue, Jacob Pierce, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tom Robinson, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Nock, Jonathan Ruru, Otere Black, Stephen Perofeta, Harry Plummer, TJ Faiane, Tamati Tua, Caleb Clarke, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Findlay Christie, Kurt Eklund, Tony Lamborn, Emoni Narawa, Luteru Tolai, Mark Telea, Aaron Carroll, Joe Marchant, Jack Heighton, Waimana Reidlinger-Kapa, Jordan Hyland, Jared Page, Dan Carter (damage alternative).

Fixtures:

June 14: Blues vs Hurricanes, Eden Park

June 20: Blues vs Chiefs, FMG Stadium Waikato

June 27: Blues vs Highlanders, Eden Park

July 11: Blues vs Crusaders, Orangetheory Stadium

July 18: Blues vs Hurricanes, Sky Stadium

July 26: Blues vs Chiefs, Eden Park

August 2: Blues vs Highlanders, Forsyth Barr Stadium

August 16: Blues vs Crusaders, Eden Park

The Chiefs

The Chiefs have been growing properly below new coach Warren Gatland and have been third on the New Zealand convention desk earlier than the lockdown. They kicked off their season with two robust wins towards the Blues and the Crusaders however would have been annoyed with their three-point loss to the Hurricanes in spherical seven.

Lachlan Boshier in motion for the Chiefs

Injuries have been a priority for the Chiefs however the break has allowed the likes of prop Nepo Laulala to completely recuperate. Their again row has been spectacular this season – newly named All Blacks skipper Sam Cane has been at his finest whereas Lachlan Boshier has actually stood out along with his work on the breakdown.

Aaron Cruden pulls the strings properly for them at No 10 and, like all Kiwi groups, they’ve a rapier-like assault within the backs. The Chiefs have scored some fairly sensational tries by means of the likes of Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo and Brad Weber.

CHIEFS SQUAD: Nathan Harris, Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Donald Maka, Ryan Coxon, Nepo Laulala, Atunaisa Moli, Reuben O’Neill, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Ross Geldenhuys, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tyler Ardron, Michael Allardice, Laghlan McWhannell, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Mitchell Karpik, Dylan Nel, Adam Thompson, Tupou Vaai, Simon Parker, Lisati Milo-Harris, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Brad Weber, Aaron Cruden, Tiaan Falcon, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask, Orbyn Leger, Anton Lienert-Brown, Tumua Manu, Alex Nankivell, Bailyn Sullivan, Solomon Alaimalo, Sam McNicol, Kini Naholo, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Quinn Tupaea, Sean Wainui.

Damian Mckenzie is without doubt one of the Chiefs attacking threats

FIXTURES:

June 13: Chiefs vs Highlanders, Forsyth Barr Stadium

June 20: Chiefs vs Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato

June 28: Chiefs vs Crusaders, Orangetheory Stadium

July 5: Chiefs vs Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato

July 19: Chiefs vs Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato

July 26: Chiefs vs Blues, Eden Park

August 1: Chiefs vs Crusaders, FMG Stadium Waikato

August 8: Chiefs vs Hurricanes, Sky Stadium Wellington

The Crusaders

Richie Mo’unga will conduct play for the Crusaders from fly-half

Definitely the team to beat and they’re going to profit from their bye from the primary weekend by learning how the brand new guidelines will impression the sport.

The most profitable team in Super Rugby, the Crusaders have received 10 tiles in all, together with the final three. They will definitely be trying so as to add the primary Super Rugby Aotearoa title to their trophy cupboard.

Once once more they have been main the best way within the Super Rugby comp – that they had received six of their seven video games with their solely loss coming towards the Chiefs.

Their squad is packed stuffed with expertise with the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Jack Goodhue, Scott Barrett and Codie Taylor properly established within the All Blacks set-up. Sam Whitelock can be again in Crusaders colors, getting back from Japan after the cancellation of the Japan League.

Cullen Grace has been spectacular for the ‘saders

They haven’t any shortages of second rowers although as teen Cullen Grace has been an enormous hit in his first season of Super Rugby. Also look out for flanker Tom Christie and Ethan Blackadder -the latter returning after an extended damage lay off.

CRUSADERS SQUAD: Andrew Makalio, Brodie McAlister, Codie Taylor, Michael Alaalatoa, Harry Allan, George Bower, Oliver Jager, Joe Moody, Isileli Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Luke Romano, Quinten Strange, Samuel Whitelock, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Roots, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Drummond, Ereatara Enari, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Brett Cameron, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod, George Bridge, David Havili, Inga Finau, Will Jordan, Manasa Mataele, Fetuli Paea, Leicester Faingaanuku, Sevu Reece

FIXTURES:

June 21: Crusaders vs Hurricanes, Sky Stadium Wellington

June 28: Crusaders vs Chiefs, Orangetheory Stadium Christchurch

July 4: Crusaders vs Highlanders, Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin

July 11: Crusaders vs Blues, Orangetheory Stadium Christchurch

July 25: Crusaders vs Hurricanes, Orangetheory Stadium Christchurch

August 1: Crusaders vs Chiefs, FMG Stadium Waikato

August 9: Crusaders vs Highlanders, Orangetheory Stadium Christchurch

August 16: Crusaders vs Blues, Eden Park

The Highlanders

Nehe Milner-Skudder brings all his expertise to the Highlanders

Their 2020 Super Rugby marketing campaign didn’t fairly go to plan as they solely received one in every of their six matches and have been on the backside of the NZ convention.

However, that they had misplaced loads of gamers with the likes of Ben Smith, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock and Waisake Naholo shifting on.

They have some promising expertise and whereas they stands out as the underdogs, they actually have the potential to trigger an upset or two.

A giant signing for them is Nehe Milner-Skudder who not solely brings his wealth of expertise however is a fairly potent strike weapon. In truth the Highlanders have loads of choices out broad together with Tevita Nabura and Jona Nareki.

Aaron Smith will even be key for them at No 9 as will his partnership with whoever will get the No 10 jersey. Mitch Hunt has began at fly-half with Josh Ioane within the No 12 jersey however Ioane appears set to revert to his favoured place at No.10. Bryn Gatland can be an possibility for them.

Aaron Smith will drive his forwards on

Smith will count on so much from his pack and it’s right here the place the Highlanders might battle. Hooker Liam Coltman and flanker Shannon Frizel will definitely want to guide from the entrance to provide their backs some ball to do some injury.

HIGHLANDERS SQUAD: Ash Dixon, Liam Coltman, Ricky Jackson, Ethan de Groot, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Ayden Johnstone, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jack Whetton, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Shannon Frizel, Dillon Hunt, Zane Kapeli, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sione Misiloi, Jesse Parete, Folau Fakatava, Kayne Hammington, Aaron Smith, Bryn Gatland, Mitchell Hunt, Josh Ioane, Michael Collins, Ngane Punivai, Rob Thompson, Patelesio Tomkinson, Teihorangi Walden, Scott Gregory, Chris Kuridrani, Josh McKay, Tevita Nabura, Jona Nareki, Connor Garden-Bachop, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Vilimoni Koroi, Sam Gilbert, Nehe Milner-Skudder.

FIXTURES:

June 13: Highlanders vs Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium

June 27: Highlanders vs Blues, Eden Park

July 4: Highlanders vs Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium

July 12: Highlanders vs Hurricanes, Sky Stadium

July 19: Highlanders vs Chiefs, FMG Stadium Waikato

August 2: Highlanders vs Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium

August 9: Highlanders vs Crusaders, Orangetheory Stadium

August 15: Highlanders vs Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium

The Hurricanes

Ardie Savea’s return is a big enhance for the Hurricanes and the competitors

Ardie Savea is again in enterprise for the ‘Canes and shall be an enormous enhance for them. The proficient backrower was dominated out for six months after the World Cup with a knee damage.

With Gareth Evans, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Vaea Fifita additionally within the squad, the ‘Canes have some very robust again row choices and early indicators are that Savea shall be carrying the No.Eight jersey.

The tight 5 can be trying first rate and within the entrance row they’ve some promising props in Xavier Numia and Alex Fidow alongside grizzled veteran Ben May. Dane Coles, Ricky Riccitelli and Asafo Amua will compete for the No. 2 jersey.

They even have some expertise within the backline – the mixture of Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara, Ben Lam and Jordie Barrett is certain to provide some scintillating attacking rugby.

Ngani Laumape is amongst a proficient Hurricanes again line

A slight concern is who will orchestrate that magnificent backline? Jackson Garden-Bachop, James Marshall and Fletcher Smith are promising skills however will not be within the league of a Beauden Barrett or a Richie Mo’unga. However if there may be one man who can get the very best out of them, it’s assistant coach Carlos Spencer.

HURRICANES SQUAD: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Ricky Riccitelli, Fraser Armstrong, Alex Fidow, Tyrel Lomax, Ben May, Xavier Numia, Pouri Rakete-Stones, James Blackwell, Devan Flanders, Kane Leaupepe (at the moment injured), Tevita Mafileo, Liam Mitchell, Scott Scrafton, Isaia Walker-Leaware, Gareth Evans, Vaea Fifita, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea, Murphy Taramai Jamie Booth, TJ Perenara, Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith, Vince Aso, Jordie Barrett, Ngani Laumape, Jonah Lowe, Billy Proctor, Danny Toala, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kobus van Wyk, Wes Goosen, Ben Lam, Salesi Rayasi, Chase Tiatia

FIXTURES:

June 14: Hurricanes vs Blues, Eden Park

June 21: Hurricanes vs Crusaders, Sky Stadium

July 5: Hurricanes vs Chiefs, FMG Stadium Waikato

July 12: Hurricanes vs Highlanders, Sky Stadium

July 18: Hurricanes vs Blues, Sky Stadium

July 25: Hurricanes vs Crusaders, Orangetheory Stadium