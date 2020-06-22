Super Rugby Aotearoa Round Two: Team of the week | Rugby Union News





Hoskins Sotutu was standing out for the Blues once more. Find away who helps it be into the XV along with him beneath…

We pick the standout gamers from Round Two of Super Rugby Aotearoa inside New Zealand for our most recent team of the week.

The Blues earned again maintain their excellent form, earning 24-12 in the Chiefs on Saturday, while the defending winners the Crusaders were back again for the first time given that lockdown inside New Zealand, winning 39-25 at the Hurricanes upon Sunday.

See that makes the cut and also have your state when it comes to the most important player of the end of the week with our election below…

15. Will Jordan (Crusaders)

Jordan was at flying type for the Crusaders inside Wellington, generating 14 bears for a massive 111 metre distances – the two the nearly all of virtually any player upon the frequency.

He beat a wonderful eight defenders with golf ball in hand, produced two clear breaks plus conjured a wonderful try aid too.

14. Mark Telea (Blues)

One of the form gamers in New Zealand game at the moment, Blues wing Telea was upon the scoresheet again inside Round Two.

His try found him end a stunning maneuver – the best passageway of the match actually – although he likewise made 8 carries regarding 42 metre distances, beat 4 defenders to make two clear breaks.

13. Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs)

The Chiefs may have dropped to the Blues upon Saturday, nevertheless 21-year-old center Tupaea place in a superbly eye-catching screen.

The midfielder produced 10 bears, earned 50 metres inside attack, pressured two break down turnovers, produced two clear breaks plus beat an exceptional seven defenders. A fantastic more complex performance.

12. Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes)

Our second center who really finished upon the shedding side more than the end of the week, but just like Tupaea regarding the Chiefs, the Hurricanes’ Laumape demonstrated his characteristics.

The robust inside-centre made 12 carries in opposition to the Crusaders – the most of any Canes player – beat four defenders with ball in hand and produced a sumptuous bit of play for Asafo Aumua’s try, shrugging and stepping past one defender, before wrapping up two more and offloading round the back.

11. Sevu Reece (Crusaders)

Reece kicked off the Crusaders’ return to rugby in perfect fashion as he sprinted over inside the first minute of their clash against the Hurricanes to score a stunning try.

The wing once again showed off his pace and athleticism, while he also worked hard in making 10 carries, 73 metres in attack and producing two effective offloads.

10. Beauden Barrett (Blues)

Barrett’s debut for the Blues in victory over old side the Hurricanes in Round One may not have made too many headlines, but in Round Two he was crucial to victory.

Moving into the No 10 slot from full:back in the second half, Barrett dropped a goal, slotted a penalty and dictated play as the Blues made it two wins from two.

He made seven carries, earned 40 metres, beat five defenders and produced a controlled kicking game which was critical to victory in wet conditions.

9. TJ Perenara (Hurricanes)

The Hurricanes’ standout in defeat, scrum-half Perenara seemed to be everywhere in Wellington.

He made six tackles, earned a breakdown turnover, made five snipes for a sensational 63 metres, sliced through for one clean break, beat two defenders and produced some stunning passing.

1. Joe Moody (Crusaders)

All Blacks loosehead Moody was superb in victory over the Hurricanes – indeed he played a role in three Crusaders tries from prop.

He broke and offloaded within the move for Reece’s try, carried hard for the Crusaders’ second score via Braydon Ennor and broke through to offload again ahead of the third try via Jack Goodhue.

He made 22 metres with ball in hand, one clean break and was part of a scrum which operated at 100 per cent – forcing two penalties.

2. James Parsons (Blues)

In terrible conditions and driving rain in Hamilton, Blues hooker Parsons managed to land all 10 lineout throws for a 100 per cent record – a feat well worthy of praise.

In a 74-minute display, Parsons also contributed seven tackles, one turnover, six carries and a 100 per cent scrum effort.

3. Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues)

Blues prop Tuungafasi was the pick of the tightheads this weekend as he did all expected of a No 3, and more!

Tuungafasi was part of a scrum which operated at 100 per cent on their own put-in, and forced two scrum wins against the head as well.

He made six tackles, missing none on the day, beat one defender with ball in hand, latched onto Hoskins Sotutu to provide a crucial try assist, and, most unusually, even claimed a lineout steal!

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

One of the players of the weekend, Blues skipper Tuipulotu was outstandingly good in the second row again.

In an 80 minute display, the lock made 11 carries – more than any other Blue – 14 tackles, 34 metres with ball in hand, beat 4 defenders and claimed four lineout balls.

He is fast turning into an inspiration for the rapidly-improving Blues.

5. James Blackwell (Hurricanes)

Alongside Tuipulotu, we’ve gone for Blackwell, who was fantastic for the Canes in defeat.

The 25-year-old made 11 carries, nine tackles, earned three linout takes and forced a steal at the set-piece too.

6. Akira Ioane (Blues)

Back in the Blues starting XV, Ioane played like a man along with a point to prove as he shifted from No 8 to the blindside.

His work-rate was relentless as he made 10 carries, 12 tackles, beat two defenders in attack and earned a priceless three turnovers. He’s back.

7. Cullen Grace (Crusaders)

At openside, Grace earns the nod for a superbly-rounded performance at flanker.

He made 13 tackles – the most of anyone on the pitch in Wellington – eight carries – the most of any Crusaders forward – one clean break, two lineout takes and was involved in the flowing move for Reece’s early attempt.

8. Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

Arguably the most impressive performer of Super Rugby Aotearoa so far, Sotutu was magnificent for the Blues again on Saturday.

He made some 15 tackles – the of most anyone in the competition over the weekend – scored the vital first try from close range, made 24 metres off seven carries, claimed four lineout takes, made one lineout steal plus was on hand to react plus claim a new crucial late turnover on his own take to-line.

What a new player this guy looks.