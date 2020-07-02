Super Nintendo World Japan looks like a Mario level dropped into reality

We may have just gotten our best look yet at Super Nintendo World, Nintendo and Universal’s upcoming Mario-themed area for Universal Studios Japan — and it looks like a level plucked straight out of a Mario game and dropped into real life (via Input).

Seriously, simply take a little over a minute of one’s day to view this video of the park, from Twitter:

There’s just a stunning awareness of detail. Coins rotating in sync! Hidden pipes! A menacing Pirhana Plant! A collection of Goombas! An angry Thwomp! Yoshi!! Every time I watch the video, I see some clever new feature that I had missed before.

If you want to get an idea of how big Super Nintendo World will be (and just how much of the Mario universe is packed into it), take a look at this photo, shared in what appears to be a now-deleted Instagram post that was saved by Attractions Magazine. The quantity of Mario goodness in this 1 photo reminds me of a Where’s Waldo book:

Image: Attractions Magazine

And to provide you with a better idea of how Super Nintendo World even compares to other attractions in the park, here’s a zoomed-out photo showing the Harry Potter-themed park nearby:

Image: Attractions Magazine

We still don’t know when people will finally have the ability to explore Super Nintendo World for themselves, though. The area have been scheduled to open this month, but on Monday, that opening was delayed indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. (Universal Studios Japan reopened in June, but with additional safety directions in place.)

We do know a couple reasons for the land already, however. There will be a ride based on Yoshi (if you look closely at the photos, it is possible to spot what look like Yoshi-themed cars lined up) and one predicated on Nintendo’s hugely popular Mario Kart series. Visitors will be able to use a Mario-themed wristband called the “Power Up Band” in combination with a smartphone app to track your activities while in the Nintendo-themed land.

Super Nintendo World can also be planned for Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore at some point later on.