Super Netball: Natalie Haythornthwaite and Layla Guscoth cleared to return to Australia | Netball News





England’s captain can be in a position to return to Australia for Suncorp Super Netball

Natalie Haythornthwaite and Layla Guscoth are two of the 5 worldwide Suncorp Super Netball athletes who’ve been granted authorities permission to return to Australia.

The league efficiently sought exemptions from the Australian Border Force Commissioner for the 2 Roses, Phumza Maweni, Lenize Potgieter and Shadine Van der Merwe to re-enter Australia.

Haythornthwaite, who led England in the course of the Vitality Nations Cup in January, had returned to England to be along with her fiancé whereas Guscoth has been engaged on the frontline as a health care provider on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

In a press release saying the information, Suncorp Super Netball mentioned, “All of the athletes will adhere to biosecurity measures that are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including 14 days quarantine in accommodation nominated by the state governments.”

The league has issued coaching tips to all of its golf equipment which define the medical and logistical measures wanted for when groups are given the all-clear to return to coaching.

No date has been shared about when it will occur. Further discussions are nonetheless being had relating to the 2020 season as an entire, as Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington mentioned.

“There are still several moving parts we’re working through in confirming detail of the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season. We have many people working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure this is locked away as soon as possible.

“We respect our followers are patiently ready for information on when and how the 2020 season will occur and we hope to be saying additional data round this by the tip of the week.

“The league is excited that our international athletes who returned home will be back on Australian soil soon and we’re confident we’ll see our teams back to some type of group training in the near future.”