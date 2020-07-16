Super Mario Party



A complete refresh of the Mario Party series

The original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode that fans love is back, and your friends and family are invited to the party! Freely walk the board: choose where to move, which Dice Block to roll, and how to win the most Stars in skill-based minigames. Wait till you see the 2 vs 2 mode with grid-based maps, the creative uses of the console, and the series’ first online minigame mode!

Test your skills in sets of five minigames with the new mode, Mariothon, and see how you stack up against players across the globe in Online Mariothon*. Whether you’re pedaling tricycles, flipping meat, or who knows what else, you’ll use Joy-Con controllers in clever ways across 80 new minigames; some are all-out free-for-alls, others are 2 vs 2, or even 1 vs 3! Toad’s Rec Room lets you pair up two Nintendo Switch systems**, which you’ll lay side-by-side on a flat surface like a real tabletop game. That way you can play a mini baseball game, battle tanks in custom arenas, or even see who can match the most bananas by repositioning the systems however you see fit!

Character-specific Dice Blocks with alternate numberings add another level to your strategy

Pair two Nintendo Switch systems, lay them flat, and creatively combine both screens to enjoy a new, interactive style of tabletop gaming in Toad’s Rec Room mode**

80 new minigames packed with wildly different challenges and clever uses of Joy-Con controllers; Put your skills to the test in sets of five minigames online*—a series first!