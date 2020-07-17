Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch



Embark on a cap-tivating, globe-trotting adventure!

Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his incredible new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship, the Odyssey, and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans! This sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure—the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine—is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom!

System Requirements: Supported Platforms: Nintendo – Switch

Nintendo account required for game activation and installation​

Mario’s new friend, Cappy, lets you master new moves like cap throw, cap jump and capture

Visit astonishing new locales, such as the skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans

Hand a Joy-Con controller to a friend to enjoy simultaneous multiplayer: Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Mario’s new ally Cappy

Unlock even more features with the exclusive new amiibo figures – Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser dressed in their wedding outfits