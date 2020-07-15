Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo Switch



Mario fans of the world, unite! Now you can play, create, and share the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams in the Super Mario Maker 2 game, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Dive into the single-player Story Mode and play built-in courses to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. Make your own courses, alone or together. And with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, share your courses, access a near-endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more! A new side-scrolling Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2 awaits in Story Mode, which contains over 100 built-in courses. And in Course Maker, a wide range of parts, tools, and more are available so you can construct your own courses. Want coin-shooting cannons? Bowser riding on a giant Goomba? Cat Mario sliding down slopes to take out an army of baddies? Go for it! You call the shots. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner to build cooperatively on a single system! Power-up the fun even further with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which gives you access to Course World and its wealth of online content and functionality. Track your rankings, share your creations, and leave comments after you’ve played courses. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can also tackle Endless Challenge, save online courses locally for later offline play, enjoy online multiplayer with players both near and far, and customize how you appear to others by dressing your Mii character with fun accessories! Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online Additional accessories required for multiplayer mode; sold separately.

Start with the 100+ built in courses in the single player Story Mode, a new Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2

Break the rules as you use a wide range of parts, tools, and customization options to create the side scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams alone or together by passing a Joy Con controller to a partner

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, power up the fun even further in Course World as part of the vibrant Super Mario Maker 2 community: share your courses, access a near endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more

Free software updates to Super Mario Maker 2 have added new features like a World Maker mode letting players create their own world map. Also added are Link from the Legend of Zelda series as a playable character, new course parts, and more!