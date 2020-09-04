Super Mario 3D World On Switch Is A Lot Faster Than The Wii U Original

© Nintendo

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you – Super Mario 3D World on the Switch does indeed run faster than its Wii U counterpart. It’s apparently got nothing to do with frame rate or technical performance, either. It’s just been sped up!

GameXplain shared a side-by-side comparison of the two games, and within seconds you can see the Switch version is outpacing the Wii U original. It could be around “20 to 30 percent faster” according to the source. Here’s a full look:

As you can see, it makes the experience a lot smoother and snappier. GameXplain also notes how Nintendo appears to have changed the camera slightly, added an “Odyssey style mid-air dive” and online play. There’s also a whole new expansion, Bowser’s Fury.

