‘Super Mario 3D World’ and other classics are coming to Nintendo Switch

On Thursday morning, Nintendo unveiled a flurry of new and new-to-Switch Mario-centered games that will launch over the next few months, timed with the 35th anniversary of the character’s introduction in the original “Super Mario.”

The new titles are a mix of the old and the new, tapping into nostalgia with revamped classic titles and experimenting with newer form factors like real-life toys.

“We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said in a press release.

In the nostalgia camp, “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” coming on September 18, is a compilation of three more modern games in the franchise: “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine” and “Super Mario Galaxy,” with graphics enhanced for the Switch console. Nintendo is producing only a limited run, and the game will be available until March 31.

A reboot of the original “Super Mario All-Stars” — a 1993 compilation of the first few Mario games — is also coming to the Switch on Thursday with improved 16-bit graphics. Other nostalgic gaming experiences coming to the Switch with a modern spin include “Super Mario Bros. 35,” which sounds like a Fortnite-like battle royale to…

