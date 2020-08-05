Super League: Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price plays down Gareth Widdop move reports | Rugby League News





Gareth Widdop has actually been related to a go back to the NRL

Steve Price is determined there is no compound to the rumours connecting Gareth Widdop with a go back to St George Illawarra Dragons as part of a swap offer.

Reports in Australia recommended the England and Great Britain worldwide was being lined up for a quick go back to the NRL club, with St George half Corey Norman coming the other method his location.

But, speaking at his interview ahead of Warrington’s go back to Super League action versus Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday, head coach Price dismissed any idea Widdop would be leaving and rejected any interest in Norman.