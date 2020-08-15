Super League: St Helens vs Castleford & Wigan vs Leeds previews | Rugby League News





The Betfred Super League action continues at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday with the leading 2 groups in action.

Hosts’ St Helens handle Castleford Tigers in what will be an unique match for Saints skipper James Roby, while Leeds will want to recover from last weekend’s hiding by the protecting champs when they handle present league leaders Wigan.

Roby reaches turning point

A tryscoring Roby in action for Saints throughout his launching season in 2004

James Roby will make his 500th profession look on Sunday, the current landmark in an unbelievable profession.

Roby debuted for St Helens as an 18-year-old versus Widnes in 2004 and has actually become among the very best hookers worldwide, winning 3 Super League titles, 3 Challenge …