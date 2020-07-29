Super League restart: Joel Tomkins finds home from home at Catalans Dragons | Rugby League News





Joel Tomkins is delighting in being with some familiar faces in France

There is a corner of the south of France which, in the meantime, is practically a mini-Wigan

The newest addition to the group of gamers with a connection to the Lancashire town’s rugby league group at Catalans Dragons is Joel Tomkins, who moved from Hull Kingston Rovers on a two-year agreement over the winter season.

The 2nd row joined his sibling Sam, buddy Michael McIlorum, Tom Davies and Lewis Tierney amongst the ex-Cherry and Whites now plying their sell Perpignan.

Even the other British gamer in the team, Matt Whitley, can tenuously be consisted of because group due to the fact that while he did not bet Wigan, he is initially from simply down the roadway – albeit precariously near competitors St Helens – in Billinge.

“It’s weird and if you’d have told me five years ago I’d be in France playing with Sam, Micky, Tom Davies, Lewis Tierney, I’d have thought you were mad,” Tomkins, informed Sky Sports

“It’s amusing how things operate in expert sport and it’s excellent we have actually got this group of men over here.

“For the game over here growing, I think it’s good they have some guys from England coming over playing and I think it generates interest.”

Their existence contributes to what is something of a cosmopolitan team head coach Steve McNamara has actually put together at the Dragons, with a strong French foundation improved by Australian stars like James Maloney and Israel Folau, plus agents from the Pacific Islands.

Having his more youthful brother or sister and a number of other familiar faces around has actually assisted Tomkins settle in well at his brand-new club, even with the mayhem brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33- year-old is getting to grips with finding out a brand-new language also, even if by his own admission his French is just occurring gradually.

“It’s been difficult with the whole situation, but everybody tries to buy in and we try to speak as much French over here as possible,” Tomkins stated.

Steve McNamara’s fluency in French has actually assisted Joel Tomkins with the language barrier

“Steve provides his conferences in English and French, so to have a manager who is proficient in English and French is respectable. It’s a total modification and something various for me, however it has actually been excellent.

“The men over here are excellent, we have actually got a fantastic group of gamers and the personnel are fantastic also.

“It’s been really enjoyable – obviously frustrating with everything that has gone on, but I think we’ve got to count ourselves lucky as to how it’s affected other people around the world.”

Even prior to Covid-19 took hold, Catalans had actually sustained an interfered with season due to video games being delayed.

This Sunday’s Super League reboot match versus St Helens as part of the behind-closed-doors double-header at Headingley was delayed from previously in the season due to in 2015’s champs being associated with the World Club Challenge.

The Dragons likewise had their clash with Wakefield Trinity delayed due to Storm Ciara and after that saw the match versus Leeds Rhinos cancelled prior to the season was ultimately suspended as an outcome of the pandemic.

For August at least, Super League’s French agents will be playing all their matches inEngland However, the group will be flying in and out on match-days, enabling them to still be based in Perpignan full-time.

“We would have either had to go and set up camp in England for four or five weeks, or charter flights and fly in and out,” Tomkins stated.

” I believe the men at the top of the club got together and this is what they chose. As gamers, we were prepared to do in either case, however I believe the young boys are quite delighted with the scenario we have actually got.

“The owner, Bernard Guasch, has been really good. He’s obviously had to put his hand in his pocket quite a bit over this period and he’s agreed to charter flights for us, so we can get in and out on the day and limit the risks, I suppose.”

Lockdown constraints being alleviated in France prior to they remained in England indicated Catalans had the ability to go back to training ahead of the clubs based upon these coasts.

It has actually not rather been a total go back to normality for them, with preventative measures to defend against the threat of infection in location, however Tomkins is delighted to have actually had the ability to get almost a month of preparation under his belt.

Joel Tomkins and his Catalans team-mates have actually been back in training because early July

“I think we were probably the first team to get back in, obviously with the restrictions being slightly different over here in France compared to England,” Tomkins stated.

“Obviously it’s not training as regular, we’re still in smaller sized groups and things like that, however we have actually still handled to get rather a great deal of quality work done over this previous month. We’re as well-prepared as we can be in the situations.

“It’s been a very weird situation for everybody, so just getting back to a bit of normality has been good for us. Once we start playing, that bit of routine is just what everyone is looking forward to now.”