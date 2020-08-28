Super League: Leeds Rhinos’ Robert Lui ready to lock horns with good friend Tui Lolohea | Rugby League News





Robert Lui is looking forward to dealing with good friend Tui Lolohea this weekend

When he returns to action versus old club Salford Red Devils on Saturday, Robert Lui is most likely to meet an extremely familiar face.

That is fellow half-back Tui Lolohea, the guy who he moved to Leeds Rhinos as part of a swap offer for midway through the 2019 Super League season.

It is a relocation which exercised well for both celebrations as Lolohea has actually progressed as part of Ian Watson’s Red Devils transformation, assisting them reach the Grand Final in 2015, while Lui has actually won lots of appreciation for his efficiencies in a Rhinos t-shirt too.

Tui Lolohea has actually remained in great kind because signing up with Salford

But there is likewise …