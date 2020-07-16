Super League: 21 games in 29 days in August as fixtures for rest of 2020 regular season are revealed | Rugby League News





Super League returns with 21 games in 29 days in August

Super League returns to action with 21 games in 29 days next month – and Sky Sports will be broadcasting all of them live.

By the time the top-flight season resumes on Sunday, August 2, it will have been almost five months without any matches, but rugby league fans will be able to get their fix soon.

Super League has announced the fixtures for the resumption of the 2020 season and August will see entire rounds played over Saturdays and Sundays.

Initially, the games will be played behind closed doors at neutral venues. The two that have been confirmed so far are Leeds’ Emerald Headingley Stadium and the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.

Headingley will host all games from August 2, before the competition moves across to St Helens for round nine, the weekend of August 15 and 16. The venues following that weekend are still to be confirmed.

The decision to initially limit the number of stadiums used means the governing body are in control of bio-security.

“Today’s fixtures announcement finally brings the 2020 season back to life,” Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said.

“We were really pleased to be able to confirm a restart date – but fans really want to know who their team is playing and when.

Headingley Stadium is due to host all matches on the first two weekends of Super League’s return

“It hasn’t been an easy process. We have needed the buy-in of our clubs and support from Sky Sports and we’re delighted all parties have pulled together to allow us to announce our fixtures and provide the focus for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“It’s fantastic that all games in August will be live on Sky Sports. I’m also pleased to confirm that Sky Sports are supporting our efforts to explore other ways to bring as many games as possible into the homes of Super League fans.”

August and September will see teams play one game a week, with the exception of Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos who will also play catch-up games.

Teams will be subject to a busier schedule throughout October and November, with eight rounds scheduled, including some midweek matches, with the anticipation spectators will be able return later in the year.

Super League said giving clubs the opportunity to play in front of crowds was important.

While there is still no confirmation on a date or venue for the Grand Final, both the play-off semi-finals and the showpiece event are planned to take place at the end of November.

Players have been undergoing COVID-19 tests, which will be carried out on a weekly basis until the end of the season, or when medical advice changes.

The game will, however, look a little different when it returns, with the decision to make a few changes to the rules, mainly for health reasons.

Totally Wicked Stadium is set to be the central venue for Round 9 of the Super League season

The most notable being that scrums will be replaced by tap restarts until at least the end of the season, and the adoption of the ‘six-again’ rule for ruck infringements – a change which has been hailed a huge success in the NRL.

“We’re delighted to see the return of Super League to Sky Sports and we have a fabulous selection of matches to kick-off the season with a bang,” Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said.

“With 21 games in the first month alone, Sky customers who have been waiting patiently for the sport to come back can look forward to a feast of live games starting on August 2.”

Due to the current environment and the challenges COVID-19 presents, all dates of fixtures are subject to change depending on government advice.

Super League restart fixtures

Sunday, August 2 (Headingley): 1pm – Hull KR vs Toronto Wolfpack; 4.15pm – St Helens vs Catalans Dragons; 6.30pm – Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos.

Saturday, August 8 (Headingley): 1pm – Toronto Wolfpack vs Huddersfield Giants; 4.15pm – Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons; 6.30pm – Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR.

Sunday, August 9 (Headingley): 1pm – Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC; 3.15pm – Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors; 6.30pm – Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens.

Saturday, August 15 (Totally Wicked Stadium): 1pm – Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves; 4.15pm – Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons; 6.30pm – Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sunday, August 16 (Totally Wicked Stadium): 1pm – St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity; 3.15pm – Toronto Wolfpack vs Hull KR; 6.30pm – Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers.

Rearranged match TBC: Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons.

Saturday, August 29 (venues TBC): 1pm – Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils; 4.15pm – Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils; 6.30pm – Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sunday, August 30 (venues TBC): 1pm – Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC; 3.15pm – Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons; 6.30pm – Hull KR vs St Helens.

September 3/4 (venues and times TBC): Catalans Dragons vs Toronto Wolfpack, Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens, Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC.

Monday, September 7 (venue and time TBC): Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos.

September 10/11 (venues and times TBC): Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors, Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants, St Helens vs Hull KR, Toronto Wolfpack vs Salford Red Devils.

September 24/25 (venues and times TBC): Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils, Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos, St Helens vs Toronto Wolfpack, Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity.

Wednesday, September 30 (venues and times TBC): Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity vs Toronto Wolfpack, Wigan Warriors vs St Helens.

October 3/4 (venue and time TBC): Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants.

October 8/9 (venues and times TBC): Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers, Toronto Wolfpack vs Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens, Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors.

Wednesday, October 14 (venues and times TBC): Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils, St Helens vs Castleford Tigers, Toronto Wolfpack vs Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos.

October 22/23 (venues and times TBC): Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR, Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity, St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos, Toronto Wolfpack vs Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils.

October 25/26 (venues and times TBC): Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants vs Toronto Wolfpack, Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils vs St Helens, Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR, Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers.

October 29/30 (venues and times TBC): Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers, Hull KR vs Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity, St Helens vs Wigan Warriors, Toronto Wolfpack vs Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils.

November 5/6 (venues and times TBC): Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons vs St Helens, Hull FC vs Toronto Wolfpack, Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants.

November 8/9 (venues and times TBC): Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils, Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors, St Helens vs Hull FC, Toronto Wolfpack vs Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants.

November 12/13 (venues and times TBC): Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons, Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR, St Helens vs Warrington Wolves, Toronto Wolfpack vs Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers.

All dates subject to change due to government advice.