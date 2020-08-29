Super Formula reveals Motegi qualifying groups

This year, Japan’s leading single-seater series has actually chosen to divide the very first qualifying section into 2 groups, with the leading 7 from each advancing to Q2.

Previously, all motorists would object to Q1 with the leading 12 advancing to Q2 and after that the fastest 8 in the 2nd stage moving into the Q3 pole shootout.

With the brand-new format, 7 motorists from each Q1 group will advance, suggesting there will now be 14 motorists contesting 8 Q3 areas in Q2.

Motorsport.tv will be revealing Sunday’s Motegi Super Formula race live, from 2pm JST (GMT +9). Available worldwide, other thanJapan Click here for details

The motorist line-up for the Q1 groups was exposed after Saturday early morning’s very first session, which was topped by 2019 Motegi race winner Ryo Hirakawa (Team Impul).

Because there are just 19 vehicles racing at Motegi following B-Max Racing/Motopark losing weight to a single vehicle for the weekend, there is an irregular split in between the 2 groups, with Group A just including 9 motorists and Group B including 10 motorists. No 2 motorists from the exact same group function in the exact same group.

Reigning champ Nick Cassidy (TOM’S) was attracted Group A and will be signed up with by 2019 title competitors Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion Racing) and Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing), along with Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul), who topped …