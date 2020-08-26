Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

Previously called All-Japan Formula 3, SF Lights will host 3 races on the undercard of each Super Formula round this year, for an overall of 18 races in 2020. It utilizes the brand-new Dallara 320 chassis – likewise seen in Euroformula Open – with a complimentary option of engine.

A 12-car entry for the Motegi round is one less than competing series Formula Regional Japan handled to put together for its Fuji opener, however it needs to be kept in mind FRJ’s automobile count plunged to simply 7 for its latest round at Sugo.

Heading the entry list is Toyota SUPER GT and Super Formula team TOM’S, which will get in 2 vehicles for Ritomo Miyata, in 2015’s All-Japan F3 runner-up behind Sacha Fenestraz, and Kazuto Kotaka, who was 5th last season however after missing out on 2 rounds.

His replacement for those races, Sena Sakaguchi, will drive full-time this year for the competing B-Max Racing team, which is utilizing Spiess engines.

Two Kondo Racing Nissan SUPER GT chauffeurs, Kiyoto Fujinami and Mitsunori Takaboshi (likewise the 2017 All-Japan F3 champ) sign up with Sakaguchi in the group for the Motegi opener.

The just other returnee that ended up in the leading 10 of in 2015’s standings is Shunsuke Kohno, who will drive a Toyota- powered automobile for the one-car RS Fine team.

Elsewhere, Honda- backed ex-Carlin FIA F3 racer Teppei Nattori will race for the Toda Racing team, …