SUPER DEAL Pro 1700W Digital Air Fryer 7.6 Quart Extra Large Capacity Oven Cooker with 7 Cooking Presets Auto Shut off & Timer Dishwasher Safe Parts Recipes & CookBook



Price: $97.99 - $85.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 21:36:53 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Oil-Free Healthy Cooking



Throw your deep fryer away and start a Healthy Cooking Habit with SUPER DEAL NEWEST air fryer!

With this oil free air fryer, you can almost cook everything!

This fryer is widely used to cook fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, potato gratin, chops, hamburgers, drumsticks, spring rolls, vegetables and much more! Versatile usages meet different individual needs, enrich you daily food list.

Large Capacity & Easy to Clean



Unlike other small size air fryer need to cook several times for one meal, this 7.6 quart extra large air fryer is big enough to cook family size meal at one time.

Featured with detachable non-stick basket for easier cleaning, and the etachable basket is also dishwasher safe.

Integrated 7in1 Touch Control Panel



All programs and edit keys are integrated on the touch control panel.

Simply customize the time and tempertuare for different food or just touch the preset program to start cooking your healthy meal.

7 Preset Programs: French Fries, Roast Meat, Shrimp, Cake, Fried Chicken Leg, Steak and Fish

Secure Operation



Equipped with air inlet and air outlet openings to ensure secure operation.

1700W powerful air fryer offer high-efficiency cooking, save a lot of your time and cost.

Power Indicator: Yes

Heating Indicator: Yes

SPECIFICATIONS:

Color: Black

Material: Plastic, Specialty

Dimensions: 17” x 13” x 14.4“(L x W x H)

Capacity: 7.6 Quart (7.2L )

Power: 1700W

Volts: 110-120V, 60Hz

Timer: 0-60min

Temperature Range: 180 to 400 degree

Net Weight: 13 lbs.

No assembly required

A MUST HAVE FOR KITCHEN – Take the guesswork out of preparing various dishes using 7 preset settings. Features an LCD screen that displays cook temperature and time and lets you control these options with intuitive buttons. Fries, vegetables, fish, meat, drumstick, shrimp, pizza, steak, cake, frozen food etc. Cook two foods at once using the separator, and count on the NEWEST hot air technology to get a nice crisp on your foods.

XXL CAPACITY FOR WHOLE FAMILY – The basket capacity is big enough to fit a family-sized chicken or turkey or enough fries for up to SEVEN! Fry with speed and precision for perfect results with less fat. 30 minute timer with automatic shut off and ready signal gives you a perfect fry every time.

AUTO SHUT-OFF – 60 minute timer with automatic shut off and ready signal gives you a perfect fry every time. A healthier cooking way for whole family. No more disagreement on whether the used oil should be thrown out, this little-to-none oil air fryer will saves you from that issue.

SAFETY COMES FIRST – Equipped with air inlet and air outlet openings, operate it with security. If the surface of this air fryer get greasy , add some liquid detergent and wipe it with a moist cloth. Without the adhesiveness of oil, this cooking area can keep clean always. Easy-to-clean food Fry basket and basket holder Base, built- in cool-touch housing and handle. Removable basket is dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

SUPER DEAL Latest Generation Digital Electric air fryer which not only has the most fashionable look that makes it the BEST Holiday gift, but also allows you to enjoy your favorite fried snacks or foods without the added calories from dunking food in oil.