Super Cup: Fans will be allowed to attend showpiece match in Budapest next month | Football News





Sevilla will play in the Super Cup after beating Inter in the Europa League last

UEFA is to trial the return of viewers to European components at the Super Cup in Budapest next month.

The European governing body has actually revealed the Puskas Arena might be up to 30 percent complete for the showpiece clash in between Bayern Munich and Sevilla on September 24.

All European components have actually been played behind closed doors, consisting of the recently-concluded Champions League and Europa League finals competitions, because football resumed following the coronavirus interruption.

Bayern Munich commemorate their Champions League success

The Super …