Super Cup: Fans will be allowed to attend showpiece match in Budapest next month | Football News

Puskas Arena might be up to 30 percent complete on September 24
Last Updated: 25/08/20 11:06 pm
UEFA is to trial the return of viewers to European components at the Super Cup in Budapest next month.
The European governing body has actually revealed the Puskas Arena might be up to 30 percent complete for the showpiece clash in between Bayern Munich and Sevilla on September 24.
All European components have actually been played behind closed doors, consisting of the recently-concluded Champions League and Europa League finals competitions, because football resumed following the coronavirus interruption.
The Super …