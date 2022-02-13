The Super Bowl 2022 would be kicking off in a few hours, which would see the Cincinnati Bengals veering off against the Los Angeles Rams. Live coverage would start at 12 pm ET on NBC and Peacock while the kickoff time is placed at 6.30 pm. For the LA Rams, the game tonight would mark the fifth appearance for the team in the prestigious final- with the second appearance in the last four seasons.

The last time the team from Los Angeles won the NFL season was during the 1999 season. For the Cincinnati Bengals, this will be their third appearance in the finals in their entire franchise history. The Bengals have never lifted the Lombardi trophy to date.

This Super Bowl Will Be A Battle Between Two Impressive QBs

The Super Bowl would especially be significant to Matthew Stafford who, after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions, will be participating in the finals in his first season with the LA Rams. He recently broke Kurt Wartner’s single-season franchise record throwing for 4,886 yards in the regular season- which is simply symbolic of the amazing season has been having. Tonight, he will just be the seventh quarterback in the history of the game to start the finals in their first season with the team.

Joe Burrow will also be looking towards the Super Bowl, after having quite a historic season. He recently became the first QB since Drew Brees to lead the NFL in both yards/attempt and completion percentage, along with setting the single-season franchise record for passing yards and passing touchdowns. With just a win tonight, the former LSU Tiger will hope to be the first starting quarterback to win the Trifecta- the Heisman Trophy, the Super Bowl, and the National Championship.

The Super Bowl game between the Bengals and the Rams will be available for streaming live on several platforms, which would include NBCsports.com, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App.