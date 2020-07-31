Super Boost WiFi WiFi Range Extender Up to 300Mbps Repeater, WiFi Signal Booster Easy Set-Up 2.4G Network with Integrated Antennas LAN Port & Compact Designed Internet Booster



Price: sc -

Multiple Functions Repeater This repeater provides two working modes. One is the Repeater mode which extend WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network. The other is wireless Access Point which convert a wired network to a wireless network. Transmission Speed 300Mbps ; Frequency Range: 2.4-2.4835 Ghz Transmission Range: Up to 20M (Depends On The Environment) ; Standard: IEEE 802.11n/b/g Operating : 0 ℃～40 ℃ ; Voltage: 110V-240V ; Maximum Wifi security with WPA2, WPA and WEP (128/64) Antenna: Build in 2 Antennas ; Working Mode: Repeater / AP Support Operating System: Windows /Mac Os What You Get: 1 *WiFi Range Extender 1* User Manual 1* Internet Cable Discreet Wall Plug Design Plug into a wall outlet for a sleek solution that extends your router’s range and stays out of sight. Green wifi light indicates working states.



Repeater/AP modes for extending wifi or create wifi hotspot, watch video on line,play games, online shopping without interference Activate passion for your life, mobile devices at full signal, wall mounted design flexible to place and 7 steps to finish setup

Wi-Fi speed –Provides 2.4G band Wi-Fi access up to 300Mbps with Wi-Fi standard – 802.11b/g/n technology. Wi-Fi booster – Repeater mode boosts wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas flawlessly. AP mode easily turn your wired internet connection into a wireless access point.

Designed with mobility and portability,little gadget with great value, One-touch wireless security encryption with WPS button

Fast ethernet port – Instantly turn youtr wired device like print server, game consoles, streaming players etc into wireless one, reaching 10/100M wired speed.