Super Boost WiFi Range Extender, 2.4G Network WiFi Repeater with Integrated Antennas LAN Port, 300Mbps Wireless Router Signal Booster Amplifier Supports Repeater/AP

Product Description

High Speed: Extending exist wireless network to hard to reach area with speed up to 300Mbps, creating high speed, long range and stable network.

High Compatible:Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices, Compatible with 802.11n/g/b devices, work with any wireless network, router and Wi-Fi enabled devices including Smartphone, iPhone, iPad, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, Smart TV, TV BOX, etc.

WPS Button:Can be simply setup on your phone/iphone/tablet/laptop/PC within 5 minutes. Simply pressing WPS button to get safe encryption. Support WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA/WPA2 encryption methods to prevent from unauthorized access and monitoring.

Working Mode:Repeater mode for stronger wireless performance and coverage and AP mode which creates a new WiFi access point.

Plug and Play: Easy to install and use. Designed with mobility and portability, little gadget with great value, ideal for home, company and travel in use.