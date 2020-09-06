‘Super bacteria’ survives for three years outside space station

Scientists who connected a stress of germs to the outside of the International Space Station have actually been shocked to discover it endured for three years, in openspace

The experiment, led by a group of Japanese scientists, included the germs Deinococcus radiodurans, likewise called Conan the Bacterium due to its severe strength.

Experts state the research study might assist form our understanding of whether life may exist on other worlds.

