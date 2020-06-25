Super 6 Jackpot won: Three winners land £83,000 each after Golden Goal rule | Football News

Play Super 6 free of charge on Saturday for an additional probability to win £250,000!
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 25/06/20 1:43pm
Nine folks appropriately predicted all Super 6 scorelines, however solely three gamers chosen the seventh minute for the Golden Goal, touchdown a share of the £250okay jackpot.
Anthony Martial grabbed the headlines in Manchester United’s 3-Zero win over Sheffield United, scoring all three objectives for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect and taking house the match ball.
Three Super 6 gamers had the Frenchman to thank too, as he scored his first within the seventh minute, which classed because the ‘Golden Goal’ within the free-to-play recreation. This is how the winners are narrowed down if there are quite a few Super 6 gamers tied on the identical rating after predicting all six matches appropriately. Staggeringly, 9 gamers had predicted all six appropriately.
Even after the Golden Goal, there have been three gamers who landed a share of the £250okay jackpot prize, ending the evening a whopping £83,333 to the nice.
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace was the final match to finish the set of right predictions, so gamers should have been sweating when Mohamed Salah’s shot, which might and doubtless ought to have been squared, was saved by Wayne Hennessey, in addition to a stinging effort from Neco Williams that went straight into the palms of the Palace stopper.
Super 6 spherical abstract
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Manchester Utd 3-0 Sheffield Utd
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
This the sixth time the Super 6 jackpot has been received this season alone, which means £1.5m has been given away in prizes, not solely proving that Super 6 gamers know their stuff, however the quarter of one million is winnable, one other incentive to enter your predictions within the coming weeks.
Another probability to play?
Saturday’s spherical consists of 4 Sky Bet Championship matches and two FA Cup ties. Could we see back-to-back winners for the second time this marketing campaign? The spherical is now open, and solely you maintain the solutions to this query.
Leeds vs Fulham (Sat 3:00pm)
Stoke vs Middlesbrough
Birmingham vs Hull
Wigan vs Blackburn
Norwich vs Manchester Utd (Sat 5:30pm)
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal (Sun 1:00pm)
Entries close Saturday 3pm.