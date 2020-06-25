Super 6 Jackpot won: Three winners land £83,000 each after Golden Goal rule | Football News





The £250,000 jackpot has been received for the sixth time this season

Nine folks appropriately predicted all Super 6 scorelines, however solely three gamers chosen the seventh minute for the Golden Goal, touchdown a share of the £250okay jackpot.

Anthony Martial grabbed the headlines in Manchester United’s 3-Zero win over Sheffield United, scoring all three objectives for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect and taking house the match ball.

Anthony Martial was the distinction between 9 Super 6 winners and three

Three Super 6 gamers had the Frenchman to thank too, as he scored his first within the seventh minute, which classed because the ‘Golden Goal’ within the free-to-play recreation. This is how the winners are narrowed down if there are quite a few Super 6 gamers tied on the identical rating after predicting all six matches appropriately. Staggeringly, 9 gamers had predicted all six appropriately.

Even after the Golden Goal, there have been three gamers who landed a share of the £250okay jackpot prize, ending the evening a whopping £83,333 to the nice.

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace was the final match to finish the set of right predictions, so gamers should have been sweating when Mohamed Salah’s shot, which might and doubtless ought to have been squared, was saved by Wayne Hennessey, in addition to a stinging effort from Neco Williams that went straight into the palms of the Palace stopper.

Super 6 spherical abstract

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Manchester Utd 3-0 Sheffield Utd

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

This the sixth time the Super 6 jackpot has been received this season alone, which means £1.5m has been given away in prizes, not solely proving that Super 6 gamers know their stuff, however the quarter of one million is winnable, one other incentive to enter your predictions within the coming weeks.

Another probability to play?

Saturday’s spherical consists of 4 Sky Bet Championship matches and two FA Cup ties. Could we see back-to-back winners for the second time this marketing campaign? The spherical is now open, and solely you maintain the solutions to this query.

Leeds vs Fulham (Sat 3:00pm)

Stoke vs Middlesbrough

Birmingham vs Hull

Wigan vs Blackburn

Norwich vs Manchester Utd (Sat 5:30pm)

Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal (Sun 1:00pm)

