SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Airpods Pro, Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner for Apple Airpods Pro (Black)

Price: $16.99
(as of Jul 31,2020 21:32:22 UTC – Details)
Product Description
SUPCASE
SUPCASE, short for “Super Case”, strives to provide the ultimate in mobile protection. As an industry leader in phone, tablet, and martwatch defense, we’re always looking to add new and exciting products to our line. From the rugged UB Pro, to the minimalistic UB Style and athletic UB Sport, we’ve got cases and accessories to match every adventure, style, or hobby.
UNICORN BEETLE PRO
for Apple Airpods Pro
Enjoy industry-best drop protection for your AirPods Pro with the Unicorn Beetle Pro by SUPCASE! Built to take a beating, you’ll enjoy 360° defense from bumps, scrapes, and falls, no matter the adventure! From daily errands to workouts and more, the UB Pro is the perfect mix of style and security.
Easy installation
Shock-Absorbent
Included Carabiner
Hard-Shell TPU
Carabiner
Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods Pro secured to your belt loop or bag when ever needed
Precise Cutouts
Precise Cutouts grant full access to USB Port and LED charging light
Full-Body Design
Rugged, full-body design defends your AirPods Pro against scrapes, bumps, scratches, and falls
Scratch-Resistant
TPU-enhanced backing prevents everyday scratches and scrapes
Carabiner
Precise Cutouts
Full-Body Design
Scratch-Resistant
Compatible Device
Airpods 1 & 2
Airpods 1 & 2
Airpods Pro
Airpods Pro
Product Name
Unicorn Beetle Pro
Unicorn Beetle Royal
Unicorn Beetle Pro
Unicorn Beetle Royal
Shock Protection
✓
✓
✓
✓
Drop Resistant
✓
✓
✓
✓
Support Wireless Charging
✓
✓
✓
✓
Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods from getting lost, clip to your belt loop or backpack and go.
Precise Cutouts provide access for your USB cable and front LED is visible while charging.
Customer Satisfaction is our priority, your SupCase AirPod case comes with a one-year warrantee.
Compatible with AirPods Pro .Please Note: AirPods and Charging device are NOT included.