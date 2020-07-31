SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Airpods Pro, Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner for Apple Airpods Pro (Black)



Price: $16.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 21:32:22 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SUPCASE

SUPCASE, short for “Super Case”, strives to provide the ultimate in mobile protection. As an industry leader in phone, tablet, and martwatch defense, we’re always looking to add new and exciting products to our line. From the rugged UB Pro, to the minimalistic UB Style and athletic UB Sport, we’ve got cases and accessories to match every adventure, style, or hobby.

UNICORN BEETLE PRO



for Apple Airpods Pro

Enjoy industry-best drop protection for your AirPods Pro with the Unicorn Beetle Pro by SUPCASE! Built to take a beating, you’ll enjoy 360° defense from bumps, scrapes, and falls, no matter the adventure! From daily errands to workouts and more, the UB Pro is the perfect mix of style and security.

Easy installation

Shock-Absorbent

Included Carabiner

Hard-Shell TPU

Carabiner



Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods Pro secured to your belt loop or bag when ever needed

Precise Cutouts



Precise Cutouts grant full access to USB Port and LED charging light

Full-Body Design



Rugged, full-body design defends your AirPods Pro against scrapes, bumps, scratches, and falls

Scratch-Resistant



TPU-enhanced backing prevents everyday scratches and scrapes

Carabiner

Precise Cutouts

Full-Body Design

Scratch-Resistant

Compatible Device

Airpods 1 & 2

Airpods 1 & 2

Airpods Pro

Airpods Pro

Product Name

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Royal

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Royal

Shock Protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

Drop Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

Support Wireless Charging

✓

✓

✓

✓

Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods from getting lost, clip to your belt loop or backpack and go.

Precise Cutouts provide access for your USB cable and front LED is visible while charging.

Customer Satisfaction is our priority, your SupCase AirPod case comes with a one-year warrantee.

Compatible with AirPods Pro .Please Note: AirPods and Charging device are NOT included.