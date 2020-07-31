SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Airpods Pro, Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner for Apple Airpods Pro (Black)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $16.99
(as of Jul 31,2020 21:32:22 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SupcaseSupcase

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

SUPCASE

SUPCASE, short for “Super Case”, strives to provide the ultimate in mobile protection. As an industry leader in phone, tablet, and martwatch defense, we’re always looking to add new and exciting products to our line. From the rugged UB Pro, to the minimalistic UB Style and athletic UB Sport, we’ve got cases and accessories to match every adventure, style, or hobby.

UNICORN BEETLE PRO

for Apple Airpods Pro

Enjoy industry-best drop protection for your AirPods Pro with the Unicorn Beetle Pro by SUPCASE! Built to take a beating, you’ll enjoy 360° defense from bumps, scrapes, and falls, no matter the adventure! From daily errands to workouts and more, the UB Pro is the perfect mix of style and security.

Easy installation

Shock-Absorbent

Included Carabiner

Hard-Shell TPU

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Carabiner

Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods Pro secured to your belt loop or bag when ever needed

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Precise Cutouts

Precise Cutouts grant full access to USB Port and LED charging light

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Full-Body Design

Rugged, full-body design defends your AirPods Pro against scrapes, bumps, scratches, and falls

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Scratch-Resistant

TPU-enhanced backing prevents everyday scratches and scrapes

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Carabiner

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Precise Cutouts

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Full-Body Design

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Scratch-Resistant

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with CarabinerSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Airpods Pro Full-Body Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner

Compatible Device

Airpods 1 & 2

Airpods 1 & 2

Airpods Pro

Airpods Pro

Product Name

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Royal

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Royal

Shock Protection

Drop Resistant

Support Wireless Charging

Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods from getting lost, clip to your belt loop or backpack and go.
Precise Cutouts provide access for your USB cable and front LED is visible while charging.
Customer Satisfaction is our priority, your SupCase AirPod case comes with a one-year warrantee.
Compatible with AirPods Pro .Please Note: AirPods and Charging device are NOT included.

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR