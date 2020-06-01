Sunwolves’ season over after Super Rugby cut | Rugby Union News





The Sunwolves won’t play once more within the 2020 home season

Japan Rugby Football Union chairman Shigetaka Mori says the Sunwolves’ 2020 season is over, with Rugby Australia (RA) confirming the Tokyo-based crew won’t be concerned in its home competitors.

With rugby getting ready to return from the coronavirus shutdown, the Sunwolves had been in talks to hitch Australia’s 4 Super Rugby groups and Perth-based facet Western Force in a 12-week match slated for July-September.

However, RA says journey curbs and logistical difficulties because of coronavirus have made it too exhausting to contain the Sunwolves, who face an unsure future having already been axed from Super Rugby after the present season.

Super Rugby’s governing physique SANZAAR has not formally deserted the 2020 season however Mori stated the Sunwolves wouldn’t be taking part in once more this 12 months.

The Sunwolves joined Super Rugby in 2016

“The Sunwolves, loved by many fans, have reached the end of the 2020 season,” Mori stated in a press release, thanking the followers, gamers and employees for his or her dedication.

“The five-year trajectory of Sunwolves won’t ever disappear.

“When the Japan nationwide crew’s success within the Rugby World Cup final 12 months was talked about, it proved to many followers that the existence of the Sunwolves was a key issue behind this.

“Going forward, we will continue to make use of the experience gained by the existence of the Sunwolves to work with fans and other stakeholders to further develop Japan Rugby.”

RA’s interim chief govt Rob Clarke stated in a press release the Sunwolves’ participation within the Australian competitors would have been “severely compromised” by an absence of preparation time out there for the crew.

Australia’s “Super Rugby AU” competitors is scheduled to begin July 3, pending sign-off from broadcasters.