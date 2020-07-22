SUNWILL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Pearl Blue, Vacuum Double Wall Sports Water Bottle 17oz, Cola Shape Travel Thermal Flask



Why SUNWILL?



Premium Material & Quality Support

Cup material: 18/8 Stainless Steel

Lid material: Stainless Steel, ABS

Color: Pearl Blue

Capacity: 17oz

Size: 2.56 x 10.05 inch

Quantity: 1pc

Package: Gift Box

Variety of Product

Stylish design and multi-color collection by our US designer.

Various capacities and shapes for your various needs.

Perfect gift for yourself, your family and your friends.

Helpful Hints

Wash with non-scratch sponge balls or brush, dipping in warm water when needed.

Handwash recommended. Please note the rush power of the dishwasher might affect the lifetime of the vacuum insulation.

Not microwavable.

Please twist the lid tightly when putting in bag.

Keep children away when it is filled with hot liquid.

Capacity

12 oz

12 oz

20 oz

20 oz

30 oz

17 oz

Color

Pearl Blue

Pearl Blue

Pearl Blue

Powder Coated Royal Blue

Powder Coated Royal Blue

Pearl Blue

Sliding Lid

No

Yes / Splash Proof

Yes / Splash Proof

Yes / Spill Proof

Yes / Spill Proof

No / Leak Proof

Size

3.5 x 4.3 inch

bottom 2.7 x 5.4 inch

bottom 2.7 x 8.1 inch

bottom 2.8 x 6.8 inch

bottom 2.8 x 7.7 inch

bottom 2.6 x 10.0 inch

Fits Cup Holders

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✅Vacuum Insulation Technology: The insulated water bottle keeps drinks chilled for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours with fresh taste.

✅PREMIUM 18/8 Stainless Steel: The metal reusable water bottle is made from high quality 18/8 of 304 Grade stainless steel, lead free, durable, unbreakable, rust proof and no condensation, which reduces wastes for environment than plastic ones.

✅LEAK PROOF and BPA Free: The eco-friendly water bottle with 100% leak proof twist lid is completely BPA free. Healthy drink is ensured, portable for carry around, best hydration travel bottle for your gym, cycling, sports, school and outdoors.

✅FIT CUP HOLDERS: Slim Cola Shape design, 17oz/500ml capacity sports water bottle fits most cup holders and comfortable to hold in hand. Elegant shape with Teal powder coated, and multi-color options as well. Exquisite gift to yourself, kids, family and friends.

✅LIFETIME CUSTOMER SERVICE: We ensure 100% satisfaction of the purchasing. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service and we will reply shortly. 100% money back if you are not fully satisfied with the water bottle.