Suns troll Warriors’ Draymond Green over $50K fine for Booker remarks

The 2020 PGA Championship from Harding Park was the very first significant of the season to be finished without fans, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rave throughout the UnitedStates

But amongst the choose group of individuals in presence for Sunday’s last round was golf connoisseur and Warriors star Steph Curry.

Steph Curry– proficient at basketball, crazy about golf– amongst those in little “crowd” around 7 green at Harding Park pic.twitter.com/Su4Naox0ak — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick)August 9, 2020

Steph presently cheering on @tonyfinaugolf at TPC Harding Park & f3; þ 0f; Curry golf playlist: https://t.co/Bj7wNrNf3f pic.twitter.com/6kfSkakwaU — Let’s Go Warriors &#x 1f4a6; &#x 1f49 b; &#x 1f499; (@Let sGoWarriors)August 10, 2020

Curry and the Warriors weren’t among the 22 NBA groups welcomed to the league’s reboot of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, as it has actually been a peaceful offseason up until now for Golden State.

Steph even signed up with the post-round interview, asking the very first concern of Collin Morikawa, the Cal graduate who won the occasion by 2 shots.

Steph gets a concern in for PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa &#x 1f602; ( through IG/kgstoney) pic.twitter.com/VM7jnO9dMt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors)August 10, 2020

“If you need a caddie for the next three months, I’m available.”

Curry provided to caddie for Morikawa, who in spite of investing his college profession in Berkeley, happily exclaimed that he’s …