Suns troll Warriors’ Draymond Green over $50K fine for Booker remarks

By
Jackson Delong
-

The 2020 PGA Championship from Harding Park was the very first significant of the season to be finished without fans, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rave throughout the UnitedStates

But amongst the choose group of individuals in presence for Sunday’s last round was golf connoisseur and Warriors star Steph Curry.

[RELATED: Steph hopes others will follow his lead in social justice push]

Curry and the Warriors weren’t among the 22 NBA groups welcomed to the league’s reboot of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, as it has actually been a peaceful offseason up until now for Golden State.

Steph even signed up with the post-round interview, asking the very first concern of Collin Morikawa, the Cal graduate who won the occasion by 2 shots.

“If you need a caddie for the next three months, I’m available.”

Curry provided to caddie for Morikawa, who in spite of investing his college profession in Berkeley, happily exclaimed that he’s …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR