Sunrise host David Koch makes controversial joke after connection drops during a live interview

Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch made a controversial joke when the connection dropped out during a live interview with an American journalist.

The Australian morning show host was interviewing Mary Jordan about US President Donald Trump’s relationship with his wife, Melania, on Tuesday morning.

When the video-call connection stopped mid-way through the interview, an exasperated Koch threw his arms up in disappointment and yelled ‘no’.

‘It must have been the Chinese,’ he told co-host Samantha Armytage.

‘Or the Russians,’ Armytage responded.

Both disappointed with the interview cutting out, Koch went on to complain about having to use Zoom and Skype to conduct interviews.

‘Oh! This is our life today, isn’t it?’ he said.

‘Buggered up by Zoom and Skype.’

