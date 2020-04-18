Sunny Hostin says Joe Biden’s running mate should be an African American woman [Video]

As hypothesis swirls over who presidential hopeful Joe Biden will decide as his running mate, The View co-host Sunny Hostin has a couple of options.

Hostin weighed in throughout a dialog about Biden on Friday’s episode, and says she firmly believes he should select an African American woman.

“As a lot of people say, you know, the VP pick isn’t an incentive it’s a ‘thank you,’ and I think it should be a ‘thank you’ to black women,” stated Hostin. “I think black women are going to have to carry the load in this election like they always do,” she added.

“We’ve dragged Joe Biden’s campaign really out of the grave,” she stated. “We’ve earned that spot with our loyalty for decades.”

Biden had pledged to select a feminine running mate throughout a mid-March democratic debate.

Viewers took to Twitter with their reactions to Hostin’s feedback, and a few stated they agree:

But others wrote that Biden wants to think about a spread of candidates for the place:

@TheView I don’t suppose Joe Biden should use race or gender because the parameters to decide on a Vice. — AHowell (@AmyCHowell) April 17, 2020

Maybe Biden’s VP selection should be one of the best individual not due to their coloration or race. — TinaS (@Tinavabeach) April 17, 2020

