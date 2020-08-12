Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7604 Motorized Treadmill, Grey



Sunny Health & Fitness presents our brand new motorized Treadmill. If you have no time to go the gym, or go running outdoors, this is the solution. With this Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill, your home is your gym that will help you stay in shape. It features a folding mechanism and a soft drop system to help you fold and unfold your Treadmill safely and with ease. The handrail controls allows you to control start, stop, adjust speeds, and measures your pulse rate. This comes with 15 built-in user programs with 3 manual adjustable incline levels. Keep track of your overall workout goals with an easy to read LCD that displays time, distance, speed, and calories. Designed with device holder & water bottle holder for your convenience! adjusting your speed has never been more accessible with the 11 quick speed buttons. The Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill is expertly designed for performance and total efficiency, with a 265 lbs maximum user weight.

2.5HP peak DC motor with a 18×51 inch running surface

Easy Folding mechanism, transportation wheels, and a soft drop System helps you store your Treadmill safely and with ease

Over 15 built-in user programs with 3 manual Adjustable levels of incline

Large 4.5×2. 5 inch LCD monitor displays time, speed, distance, calories, Pulse

Max. User weight of 265 lbs