Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline, Sound System, Bluetooth and Phone Function



Price: $699.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 00:09:03 UTC – Details)



Never break your stride with the SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline by staying connected with Bluetooth and MP3 technology right at your finger tips. The SF-T7515 SMART TREADMILL with Auto Incline is packed with state of the art technology that will keep you engaged and connected. The large backlit LCD Monitor displays: Time, Distance, Speed, Calories, Incline, and Heart Rate. The treadmill is equipped with 12 preset interval programs that manipulate time, speed and incline. There are 3 countdown modes to target certain workout goals: Time, Distance, and Calories. User integrated Body Mass Index calculator will estimate body fat based on height and weight. BMI is a reference point for users to determine goals and fitness progressions when taken in different stages of training. Integrated speakers, microphone, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity allows user to answer calls and listen to music. The ample running space allows user to run up to 8 miles per hour and to change incline up to 12%. The treadmill is equipped with preset buttons to quickly increase speed and/ or incline. The treadmill is easy to fold up and move with the built in transportation wheels. The “Soft Drop System” makes unfolding the treadmill virtually seamless. Let Sunny Health and Fitness keep you moving and on target with the SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline.

Quick button auto incline – 12 levels of incline: 0% to 12% incline

Speed range: 1 – 8 miles per hour. Running space 49. 5″L x 16. 5″W

Integrated body mass index calculator – Reference only. Product Dimensions-64.5L X 28W X 50.5H IN inches. Max User Weight- 250 pounds

Pulse grip heart RATE monitoring. 3 countdown modes-Time Speed and Calories.Folded Dimensions: 40.25L x 28W x 54.75H inches

Bluetooth wireless connectivity, phone and music function with MP3 cord