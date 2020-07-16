Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M Manual Walking Treadmill, Gray



Begin your fitness journey and start walking on the SF-T1407 Manual Walking Treadmill by Sunny Health and Fitness. Improve health as you walk on the treadmill that requires no plugs or electricity. Simply get on and go! Hold onto the soft foam hand grips which allow you to maintain balance as you walk on the slight fixed incline. The incline helps move the treadmill as you walk while also giving you a subtle challenge during walking. The compact walking treadmill is excellent for small studios or apartments. Dimensions: 49L X 23W X 50H. The small treadmill can be easily folded and rolled away into a closet or from room to room. Folded Dimensions: 20L X 23W X 50H. Benefits of walking include increase in blood circulation, strengthening bones and muscles, and an improvement in balance, mood, and coordination. After you complete your cardio session simply step off using the non-slip, gripped side railings. Keep track of all your fitness progress with the performance monitor. The fitness monitor tracks time, speed, calorie burn, steps and scan. The sturdy frame supports a max weight of 220 Lbs. Health and wellness are just steps away with the SF-T1407M Manual Walking Treadmill by Sunny Health and Fitness.

EXCELLENT CARDIO BENEFITS: This treadmill will help kick start your fitness journey, by helping users increase blood circulation, increase bone density, strengthen muscles, improve balance, improve mood, and increase coordination.

COMPACT AND ERGONOMIC: This compact, lightweight treadmill is excellent for small spaces. With and running surface of 42in x 13in, this treadmill is durable and can withstand power walking or light jogging.

LCD MONITOR: Create goal specific workouts with the LCD monitor that allows the user to track time, speed, calories burned, and steps. With an available “scan” option, you can scan through your performance data without lifting a finger!

NON-ELECTRIC: The treadmills non-electric function is perfect for power saving without sacrificing performance. This also allows for flexible placement throughout your living space without the need of an electrical outlet.

NON-SLIP RUNNING SURFACE: Feel safe and secure on the sturdy non-slip running surface which supports a max weight of 220lbs.