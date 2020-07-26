Sunny Health & Fitness Motorized Folding Running Treadmill with Wide Base, Portable, USB, Aux, Flat Folding & Low Profile – Strider, SF-T7718, Black



Price: $708.09

(as of Jul 26,2020 22:56:52 UTC – Details)



Combine high quality performance and superior folding capabilities with the SF-T7718 Strider Treadmill with 20” Wide LoPro Deck by Sunny Health and Fitness. Run with confidence on the extra wide running treadmill designed with comfort, stability and a low-profile deck. Unlike traditional elevated treadmills, the strider treadmill surface is close to the ground to mimic an outdoor running experience while the shock absorption protects your joints. Lower center of gravity supports greater stability giving you more assurance to run at greater speeds from 0. 6 to 9 MPH with 9 built-in programs. Connect to the Sunny Health and Fitness Mobile application and track your speed, time, distance, calories burned, pulse and steps. Plug your phone/mobile device into the USB or Headphone jack to charge your device while you listen to music. The sleek design and compact construction is great for smaller in-home gyms. Walk with the treadmill machine that will fit in your place, at your pace!

WIDE RUNNING DECK: Extra wide 20 inch running surface supports your stride and keeps you low to the ground giving you a real running experience without the dangers of running outside. Supports speeds of 0. 6 – 9 MPH.

DEVICE HOLDER: Convenient tablet holder (4. 5L X 10H inches) securely holds most tablets, iPads or mobile devices while you exercise. Measure your device to ensure an accurate fit. Collapsible design.

LOW PROFILE CONSTRUCTION: Treadmill is compact, sleek and designed lower to the floor so you can maintain balance and confidence to run at higher speeds

SPEAKERS: Plug your mobile device into the media port to play your favorite tunes through the loud treadmill speakers. Speakers amplify sound while you enjoy a great cardio workout.

SUNNY FITNESS APP: Connect to the Sunny Health Fitness Mobile APP to track your speed, time, distance, calories burned, pulse and steps. Plug your phone/mobile device into the USB or Headphone jack to charge your device while you listen to music.