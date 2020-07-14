Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill with Device Holder, Shock Absorption and Incline



SF-T4400 Foldable Treadmill

The Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill features 9 built-in workout programs, handrail controls, and phone/table holder that will add comfort and accessibility during any workout routine. The soft drop system will assist you when opening the treadmill, avoiding a big slam or damage to your wood/carpet floor. It features an LCD screen that tracks your speed, time, distance, pulse and calories which makes it easier to track your fitness goals.

Running surface 49L x 15.5W

Min Speed 0.5 MPH – Max Speed 9 MPH (With Increments of tenth of MPH)

Product Dimensions: 62L x 25.5W x 50H, Folded Dimensions: 36L X 25.5W X 58H inches

Product weight: 103 Lbs

Required Power source: 110v (18 amps) (1980 watts)

User Weight Capacity: 220 Lb

Pause function – Press the stop button once to stop the belt and pause your run while keeping your current data and running stats intact

Folded Dimensions: 36L X 25.5W X 58H in

Digital Monitor w/ Device Holder

– 9 various programs to choose from.

– Speed range is 0.5 – 9 MPH.

– Measures Time, Distance, Calories and Pulse.

– Manual Mode option.

– Safety lock function.

– Power saving function.

Quick Speed Buttons

– With the latest technology, this treadmill offers user-friendly control keys right at your fingertips.

– Start, Stop, and adjust your speed with the built-in handrail controls.

Soft Drop System

– The soft drop mechanism assures safe, hassle-free unfolding every time.

– Fold your treadmill for storage and unfold your treadmill with ease.

– Built-in transportation wheels for easy relocation.

– Folded Dims: 36L X 25.5W X 58H

3 Manual Incline Levels

– Choose between 3 options of incline levels.

– Incline Percent – 0%, 2%, 4.37%.

– Personalize the level of intensity of your workout with 3 different manual incline positions.

– Note: You will need to lubricate your treadmill before the first use.

Sunny Health & Fitness T4400 Treadmill w/ Manual Incline and LCD Display

Running Surface

49L x 15.5W in

49.5L x 16.5W in

44.5L X 19.5W in

49L X 15.5W in

Incline Levels

3 – Manual

12 – Auto Electronic

N/A

12 Automatic Incline Levels 15 Manual

Number of Programs

9

12

N/A

9

Speed Range

0.5 – 9 MPH

1 – 8 MPH

0.5 – 6 MPH

0.5-9.0 MPH

Peak HP Motor

2.2 HP

1 HP

2.5 HP

2.2 HP

Max User Weight

220 lb

250 lb

350 lb

220 lb

Shock Absorption

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

I/O Connections

3mm Audio, Bluetooth

MP3 Jack, SHF Mobile App via Bluetooth

2.20 peak HP drive system provides speeds of 0. 5 – 9 MPH along with 3 manual options for adjusting incline levels (0%, 2%, 4. 37%)

Designed for a max user weight of 220 lbs. with 49L x 15. 5W inches of running surface

Easy folding mechanism and soft drop system helps you unfold your treadmill safely and hands free

Handrail controls allow you to control speed, start and stop. Pause function – Press the stop button once to stop the belt and pause your run while keeping your current data and running stats intact

9 Built-in workout programs with large LCD displays time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse. Convenient smart phone/tablet holder is included to fit different devices

Included components: Treadmill, User Manual, Hardware